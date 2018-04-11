Clinical officers to issue strike notice as CBA talks stall

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) will on Wednesday issue a strike notice following a stalemate in negotiations with the government over its Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The medics allege that their employers had back tracked on an agreement to evaluate their salaries, terms and conditions of work.

Chairman Peterson Wachira said that the date they had agreed with their employers for negotiations had elapsed, leaving them with no alternative but to issue a strike notice.

“The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers will issue a strike notice tomorrow (Wednesday)11/04/2018 11:00 am at Ambassador hotel hall 216 2nd floor following CBA negotiations stalemate,” he stated in a statement.

He also raised concerns over what they termed as a worrying precedent of neglect and indifference to workers’ grievances by the government.

The officers want their pay and benefits aligned with the law, which gives the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) the mandate of advising the national and county governments.

They also want specialist’s clinical officers to get collar allowances which is the same as the surgeons conducting operations.