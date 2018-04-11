City Hall to host dialogue meeting over service delivery

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Nairobi County Government will on Wednesday hold a dialogue meeting with city residents and stakeholders with a view to getting views and feedback on service delivery and renewal of the city.

Already, the county government has held a series of public dialogue meetings in the 17 sub counties and the Charter Hall meeting is meant to recap on specific changes and opportunities brought about by devolution and how citizens perceive the government structure.

It will also highlight what the leadership should focus on to ensure it meets expectations of the citizens.

The town hall meeting will be presided over by Governor Mike Sonko, County Executives and Chief officers who will join residents to deliberate on how devolution is transforming lives and challenges that need to be addressed.

The meeting will also focus on the following thematic areas: health, agriculture, trade and manufacturing, infrastructure and urban planning development.

The areas will form the agenda of this year’s Devolution Conference to be held at Kakamega High School later this month.