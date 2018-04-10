City Hall begins demolition of structures in Ngara

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Nairobi County Government has began the process of demolishing structures in Ngara to pave way for a matatu termini.

The Deputy Director of Enforcement Peter Mbaya stated that a three month notice which had been extended by two weeks for businesses to vacate the area has already expired.

He stated that the operation is targeting businesses that are illegally positioned in public areas which limit movement of matatus in and out of the city centre.

“The Nairobi City County government is today demolishing illegal structures built on bus terminals along major highways. The exercise is aimed at restoring the original space allocated to public bus terminals in order to allow for free flow of traffic,” he said.

He said that after the demolition process is completed at the Fig Tree terminus in Ngara, the government will move the process to Desai Road, Park Road, Muthurwa and finally Railways.

He however explained that this was an interim move, saying that matatu movement in the CBD will eventually be phased out.