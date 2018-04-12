Chiloba in court to challenge suspension by Chebukati

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba has filed a petition at the Employment and Labour Relations Court challenging the decision by Chairman Wafula Chebukati to suspend him.

In his suit papers, he stated that he was not given an opportunity to defend the action and has also listed Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu as respondents to the suit.

He is also seeking to have the procurement misconduct claims against him disclosed.

He now wants temporary orders to allow him resume work.