Chebukati, remaining IEBC Commissioners say security withdrawn

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Security personnel serving the three remaining commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have been withdrawn.

According to IEBC’s Communications Manager Andrew Limo, security detail including armed drivers attached to Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, as well as commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu was withdrawn Tuesday morning.

In a statement to media houses, Limo said the commission had since written to the Inspector General of National Police Service, Joseph Boinnet, seeking to understand the circumstances under which the security personnel serving the three commissioners were withdrawn.

The commission said the move was exposing the trio to a security risk insisting that provision of security was an entitlement under their contracts.

“The action undermines their effectiveness in executing the work of the commission,” Limo said.

“The provision of security to the chairman and members of the commission during their tenure is within their contract and this obligation ceases only when the contract expires,” he added.

Chebukati, Guliye, and Molu have been under pressure to quit following the resignation of Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, and Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya on Monday.

While announcing their resignation, the three commissioners accused Chebukati of being antagonistic and self-seeking.

“The Commission Chairperson has failed to be the steady and stable hand that steers the ship in difficult times and give direction when needed,” they said in a joint statement.

“Under his leadership, the commission boardroom has become a venue for peddling misinformation, grounds for brewing mistrust, and a space for scrambling for and chasing for individual glory and credit,” the trio added.

In a quick rejoinder, however, Chebukati denied the allegations saying the resignation of Nkatha, Kurgat, and Mwachanya was a proof of their inability to accommodate divergent views.