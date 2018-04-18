Chebukati meeting with MPs committee aborts

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – A highly publicized meeting between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee aborted on Wednesday.

Chebukati and two Commissioners, Boya Molu and Prof Abdi Guliye, were invited before the House team as the MPs sought to unearth the cause of bad blood at the poll agency that resulted in three other Commission including Vice-Chairperson to resign in a huff on Monday.

JLAC Chairman William Cheptumo (Baringo North) told the sitting that the Chebukati had written to the Clerk of the National Assembly seeking a rescheduling of the meeting to allow them oversee by-elections in Kinondo Ward, Kwale County and Ruguru Ward in Nyeri County.

The wrangles at the poll agency reached crisis levels on after Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha led commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat to resign citing that they no longer had faith in Chebukati’s leadership.

The committee further stated that it was not aware of the withdrawal of security of the three remaining serving IEBC Commissioners.

Cheptumo said the Commission’s statement protesting the withdrawal of the security detail assigned to Chebukati, Guliye and Molu was a matter to be addressed by the Inspector General of Police and not the committee.

The Baringo North legislator confirmed that as a House Committee, they had not received any complaint regarding the matter but promised to follow it up with relevant authorities.

At the same time, Cheptumo assured that the committee plans to institute a proper legal framework to fill the vacancies left at the IEBC.

Former Commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigned last year, with 10 days ahead of the fresh presidential election citing the poll agency’s lack of capacity to conduct a free and fair election.

He said the committee is expediting its consideration of changes to the IEBC Act to form a permanent selection panel that will be in charge of recruiting the poll agency chairman and commissioners whenever there is a vacancy.