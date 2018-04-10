Chebukati defends Chiloba suspension, says decision by majority

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya. Apr 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has defended his decision to send Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba on compulsory leave saying this will enable a comprehensive audit of issues of procurement at the polls body.

Through a statement, Chebukati said that the decision was not unilateral but was arrived at by a majority of vote and would ensure the audit is concluded comprehensively.

“The Commissions’ plenary meeting held on Friday 6th April received and discussed an audit report on some procurement matters. Subsequently, it was decided through a majority voting to expand audit scope and that the CEO proceeds on compulsory leave for a period of three months to enable conclusion of the audit,” he stated.

He explained that by making the decision to carry out an audit, the Commission was undertaking its role to safeguard public resources.

Chiloba was served the leave notice on Saturday pending investigations into the procurement queries.