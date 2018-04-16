Businesses, homes that pollute Nairobi River put on notice

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Businesses that continue to dispose waste into the Nairobi River without following the relevant regulations will be closed down by the National Environment Management Authority.

The National Environment Management Authority officials are set to visit and issue closure orders in Dagoretti, Kawangware, Karen and Nairobi Dam.

Residential homes that dispose waste into the rivers have also been put on notice to comply with disposal directives.

Following the presidential directive regarding the renewal of Nairobi, NEMA has also ordered an immediate clean up of the Nairobi River.

The river is choking under the weight of garbage emanating from raw sewage, untreated industrial effluent and other domestic solid waste that goes into the river.

The Nairobi County Government had earlier on issued notices to developers and business owners to find alternative waste disposal sites.

According to a study by the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC), 29 per cent of Nairobi residents dispose solid waste into Nairobi River.

The study, conducted last year, says most households whose garbage was not collected regularly in the city reported disposing it into rivers, drainage or rail road.