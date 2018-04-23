Boinnet hails officer who directed traffic in flooded Sultan Hamud road

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has commended the police officer captured on video by a motorist while directing traffic on a flooded section of the Nairobi- Mombasa highway.

Boinnet notes that the action by Constable Abdi Galgalo of Sultan Hamud Police Station exemplifies the selfless service rendered by many officers to Kenyans each day.

The officer was assisting stranded motorists by providing safe exits from a flooded section of the Mombasa highway.

He is captured standing at the edge of the road to mark it for motorists who were driving through the flooded section in Sultan Hamud.

The floodwater had rendered the Sultan Hamud bridge along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway impassable, leaving motorists stranded.

The officer opted to be the road edge markers to ease traffic build up when the floods subsided.

There was traffic build up on both sides of the road as police urged motorists to use an alternative routes.