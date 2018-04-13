Blow to Chiloba as court declines to overturn his forced leave

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The Employment and Labor Relations Court has declined to suspend the forced leave imposed on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba pending the hearing of the petition challenging it set for May 7.

In his ruling, Justice Stephen Radido directed that Chiloba proceeds on compulsory leave since it has not been proven that he will suffer any prejudice.

In his suit papers, Chiloba contended that the decision by Chairman Wafula Chebukati to send him on compulsory leave was wrong as he was not given an opportunity to defend himself.

He was seeking to have the procurement misconduct claims against him disclosed and wanted temporary orders to allow him to resume work.

In his papers, he has also listed Commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu as respondents to the suit.