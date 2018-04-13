Bishops want post election victims compensated

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called for compensation for victims affected in last year’s General Election.

Speaking during a state of the nation address, KCCB Chairman Philip Anyolo said the country was just from a gruesome electioneering period that left many lives lost with some of the victims still facing trauma from what they faced.

Anyolo noted that some of the victims were still bitter from what they witnessed and there was still a lot that needed to be done for the reconciliatory process to be termed a success.

“There are those who lost their lives during the post election violence with some being still traumatized from the experience. There is still a way of compensation so that they can have a way of recovering their lives and livelihoods,” Anyolo read.

The bishops also advocated for strengthening of democratic institutions and the electoral system in the country. They added that from last year’s election it was evident the current system was still open to manipulation.

While issuing the statement, Anyolo criticized politicians engaging in 2022 succession politics. He further called for a review in the administrative structure in the country.

The criticism in the 2022 succession politics comes in the wake of the much publicized western and lower eastern community unity with politicians from these regions having mulled forming single political parties from the regions.

“We need to look at the whole election system if it is the best way of getting leaders in the country. We urge the government to strengthen democratic institutions as well as the electoral body because from the last year election it was clear that the body was still compromised.”

“We also need to structure the presidency so that it is above the political parties so that it is not a position of power struggle as witnessed in 2007 and 2017 elections”, Anyolo noted.

KCCB also congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meet up with the NASA leader Raila Odinga terming the act as a reconciliatory one. They however asked the leaders to institute a round table meeting with concerned parties to ensure the bond was inclusive.

According to the bishops, the handshake witnessed March 9 opened an avenue for Kenyans to unite and improve their lives.