Big 4, blue economy top on President Kenyatta’s agenda for London

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to travel to London, UK for a weeklong visit from Monday where he will take part in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said that during the visit, President Kenyatta will hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and meet investors.

“Tomorrow (Monday) the President will start the visit. The first and second days of this visit are devoted entirely to Kenyan and regional issues while the third and fourth will be devoted to the commonwealth Heads of Governments meeting which bring together the 53 members of the Commonwealth,” he said.

Speaking during a press conference, Esipisu explained that the Head of State will also deliver a speech at Chatham House where he is expected to share his views on regional integration.

“On Wednesday, the President will spend time dealing with East African and African investment issues and seeking to drive foreign direct investment into our country. On Thursday and Friday the President will attend the summit of the Commonwealth. Trade, Diplomacy, Security and regional development are the priorities of this meeting,” he said.

He stated that President Kenyatta will also promote his Big Four agenda in pursuit of partnerships.

“The President will also use the meeting to deepen bi lateral relations with a number of heads who he will likely meet one-on-one on the margins of the Commonwealth Summit. The President is due to hold discussions with British Prime Minister Theresa May also centred on Trade, Investment, Security and bilateral trade between Kenya and the United Kingdom,” he said.

“The President will also discuss the Blue Economy issues first at the conference that he has been invited to by PM May and also as part of the Commonwealth agenda. The Blue Economy is part of the theme of the Commonwealth summit and particularly important to us because of a major summit on this subject that we are planning to host later this year,” Esipisu explained.

Commonwealth leaders will attend working sessions to discuss shared global challenges, attend a dinner hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace and gather at Windsor Castle for the Leaders’ Retreat – a day when leaders engage in frank dialogue and set the course for future Commonwealth co-operation.

The summit is focused on building on the strengths of the Commonwealth to ensure responsiveness to global challenges and deliver a more prosperous, secure, sustainable and fair future for all its citizens, particularly its young people.