Beleaguered Forest Service Board term of service expires

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – The term in office of the Kenya Forest Service Board has expired.

In a notice to staff, Acting Chief Conservator of Forest Monica Kalenda said the term of the Board led by Peter Kinyua run out at midnight yesterday.

She has further directed that the board members are no longer authorized to handle any official business on behalf of the Service.

“This is to inform you that the term of the current KFS Board elapses by the end of business today (31th March 2018) in line with the Forest Conservation and Management Act 2016. The Members of the Board will therefore stop transacting any official business on behalf of the Service.”

“Any further engagement with the members will therefore be private. Please inform all staff under you,” read the notice copied to Principal Secretary for Forestry.

The Board last week found itself in headlight with MPs in the Environment Committee after it suspended several senior forestry officers including Chief Conservator of Forests Emilio Mugo as it attempts to curb wanton destruction of forests.

Mugo, Corporation Secretary Esther Keige, Procurement and Supply Head Victor Kareithi, among others were sent on compulsory leave on March 13.

Committee Chairman Kareke Mbiuki said that from their interactions within the KFS, the Board was complicit in the irregularities that the suspended officers had been accused of.

The MPs were critical of Kinyua, whose wife they said was running a restaurant in Karura Forest, creating a conflict of interest.

Kinyua admitted that his wife run the River Cafe in Karura Forest, a year and a half before he began his tenure at the service adding that the matter is well known to the Board.

Kalenda added that the restaurant was eco-friendly and it helped attract people to Karura Forest.