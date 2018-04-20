Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim dies of cancer

The MP passed on at Nairobi Hospital after a long illness/FILE

By LABAN WANAMBISI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim is dead

The MP passed on at Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

The MP who was serving her second term in the National Assembly has been ailing since 2014 from cancer of the blood.

