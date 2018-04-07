7 suspects gunned down in botched Kitisuru robbery

Three pistols were recovered by the flying squad officers from the slain seven/FILE

By JOSEPH MURAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Police have gunned down seven suspected thugs in Kitisuru estate, Nairobi in a botched robbery at a private residence Friday morning.

The officers recovered three pistols and several rounds of ammunition.

Flying Squad boss Musa Yego has told Capital FM News the thugs were targeting cash and gold kept in the residence.

“They were targeting a private residence in Kitisuru where there is gold and some cash,” he told Capital News.

The value of gold and cash targeted is yet to be established.

Detectives were at the scene piecing together information since they suspect the thugs were tipped off by someone about the cash and gold.

