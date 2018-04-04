4 suspected thugs shot dead in Kibera

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Four suspected thugs were Sunday evening shot dead in a botched robbery in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

Police said the four were part of a gang that had been terrorizing and robbing locals when officers were alerted.

Police who arrived at the scene said the suspects were identified by the locals as being part of a gang that has been attacking and robbing them.

They say the group has been walking while armed with knives and other crude weapons while robbing locals of their cash and valuables.