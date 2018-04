Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 10 – A three-year-old boy has died and his sister is admitted to hospital after consuming poisonous wild fruits in Masinga, Machakos County.

According to the area chief Josphat Mawia, the five-year-old girl was admitted to Masinga Level 3 hospital vomiting and with a stomach upset.

The chief says the two were left home by their mother Monday evening when they decided to collect and eat the fruits.

The body of the deceased has since been taken to Yatta Funeral Home Morgue.