3 things that will make the news today

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Last week it was the Luhya community and this week the Kamba community marshalled in preparation for the 2022 presidential election.

This Easter weekend, Kalonzo Musyoka received the backing of Johnson Muthama and Governors Charity Ngilu and Kivutha Kibwana to contest the presidency.

“The community has been taken for granted for so long. We are always seen as the community who fill in to the electoral basket when we are supporting other candidates. By 2022 we shall have 3 million votes and I ask Musyoka to take up leadership with no fear because we are all behind him,” Ngilu said at the gathering held in Machakos on Monday.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua however opted out of the unity meeting accusing those who attended of advancing Musyoka’s agenda as opposed to the development agenda.

“The meeting was all about the political interests of an individual and not the plight of over four million Kamba people,” he stated.

– Winnie Mandela –

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who returned to the country from Mozambique on Monday, has joined other world leaders in commiserating over the death of South African equality icon Winnie Mandela.

Winnie Madikizela Mandela was married to anti-apartheid agitator Nelson Mandela for the duration of his 27 years in prison.

During that period she is credited with keeping the equality struggle alive, although not all agreed with the tactics she employed.

She and the late Mandela went their separate way after his release from prison and he went on to wed Graca Machel.

– Con man –

The suspect accused of conning Members of Parliament of hundreds of thousands of shillings is expected to be arraigned in court.

Wazir Boniface Chacha was arrested over the Easter Weekend in Tanzania just days after a woman accused of registering for him, a phone number, in the name of Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, was due in court Monday morning.

Chacha is reported to have been attempting to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo when he was arrested.

– Miguna Miguna –

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi also appeared before a parliamentary committee on Monday to answer for the forced removal of Miguna Miguna – for the second time – from Kenya, in contempt of a court order.