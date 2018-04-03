3 things that will make the news today

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati and the two other remaining commissioners are due to appear before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

This follows the withdrawal of their drivers and security on Tuesday morning, a day after three other commissioners resigned citing a lack of confidence in Chebukati’s leadership after he sent CEO Ezra Chiloba on compulsory leave.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is on official business in the United Kingdom, is yet to weigh in on the developments at the independent commission but the leader of the majority, Aden Duale, has called for a complete overhaul of the commission whose divisions have played out in the public sphere since the nullification of the August 8, 2017 presidential election.

– UK trip –

Staying with President Kenyatta, he enters the second day of his four day visit to the United Kingdom.

He had a busy day Tuesday that began at the London Stock exchange and culminated in an address at the famed Chatham House.

He also met with the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, at Buckingham Palace and is expected to hold bilats with other Commonwealth leaders gathered in London.

– CAF Confederation Cup –

Gor Mahia take on Super Sport United in South Africa for the CAF Confederation Cup return leg.

They departed on Tuesday night after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko bailed them out, paying Sh4.2mn for their tickets, accomodation and stipends.

Gor was stranded after failing to raise cash for the crucial second leg tie against Super Sport United despite having a 1-0 first leg advantage.

A win could see them make history by entering the group stage of the continental competition.

They will however miss the services of key forwards Jacques Tuyisenge and Ephraim Guikan who failed to secure visas because of their short- term work permits with the Kenyan Premier League champions.