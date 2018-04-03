3 things that will make the news today

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Lavendar Akinyi, a gang leader suspected of orchestrating robberies in Nairobi’s affluent Lavington, Muthaiga and Kileleshwa is due in court.

Police intend to ask for more time to investigate the crimes she’s suspected of committing after Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti appealed to residents who may have been her victims to record statements.

Akinyi was arrested alongside three men suspected to be members of her gang, from her Ruaka home.

The gang is suspected of committing burglaries for the last three years.

– Universal Health –

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday scheduled to close a conference on Universal Healthcare in Makueni County.

The conference which began on Wednesday comes a day after President Kenyatta instructed his Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and her Principal Secretary to see to the establishment of four eye and dental centers in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri and Eldoret in a year’s time.

It also precedes the devolution conference slated for later this month with Senators meeting in Nakuru ahead of the five day event.

Universal Healthcare is part of President Kenyatta’s Big 4 agenda for the next four years of his remaining term.

– Owino appeal –

The appeal against the nullification of Babu Owino’s election as the Embakasi East Member of Parliament will be heard on April the 23.

The Appellate Court judges who include Mohamed Warsame, Kathurima M’Inoti and Daniel Musinga say they will then render judgment by the end of the month.

Owino’s election was nullified by the High Court last month after the court found that he intimidated the Returning Officer.

