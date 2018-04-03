3 things that will make the news today

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who previously held the portfolio, were on Wednesday due to brief Opposition leader Raila Odinga on the Devolution conference slated for later this month.

A high-ranking member of the Executive briefing the Opposition leader is the strongest demonstration yet of the co-operation agreement entered into by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga.

Over the weekend, ousted Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetangula sought community unification talks with his Luhya counterpart, Wamalwa.

– Politicians deaths –

Police are investigating the killing of two Kwale politicians on Tuesday night.

The two, identified as Kombo Gude and Nassib Diti, were shot dead in Ukunda while driving home according to County Commandant Tom Odera.

Gude contested the Ukunda County Assembly membership as an independent after losing out in the Orange Democratic Movement primaries.

Police are pursuing several leads including tips that their murders were motivated by business rivalry and land dealings.

– Judicial ‘clique’ –

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s claim that the Judiciary is infected by an ‘evil clique’ has drawn sharp reaction including from Transparency International Kenya’s Executive Director Samuel Kimeu who has termed the statements Matiangi made to Members of Parliament on the subject Tuesday as unfortunate.

As part of the civil society, Kimeu views the portrayal of rights defenders as a cartel, as intended to discredit their efforts to defend enshrined freedoms and the expectation of transparent, accountable governance.

Persona non-grata Miguna Miguna has also weighed in on the conversation from his perch in Canada, accusing Matiangi of displaying the characteristics of a despotic regime.