3 KRA officials arrested, drugs seized at Eldoret Airport

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Three KRA officials were Friday night arrested during a police raid at the Eldoret International Airport where a huge consignment of Mandrax was seized.

The raid was carried out following intelligence reports that the drugs concealed as vitamins were being trafficked at the airport frequently.

A senior security source told Capital FM News that a similar raid was also conducted at a godown in Nairobi’s Kasarani area where a man believed to be a kingpin in the drug business was arrested.

The GSU has been deployed to the Eldoret airport following a stand-off between KRA officials and police officers stationed there as a result of the raid that exposed the collusion between the officials and criminals.

Informed sources in the security sector say the raid at the Eldoret Airport follows complaints of laxity by officials there to facilitate criminal activities that expose the country to extreme danger.