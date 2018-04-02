2 more suspects arrested over burglaries in plush estates due in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Two more suspects arrested over a series of burglaries in Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington, Riverside and Westlands in Nairobi, are expected in court Monday.

According to police, the two are accomplices of Lavender Akinyi, who was arrested two weeks ago over the robberies and has since been described as a gang leader.

They were arrested within the Central Business District, where they run businesses.

One of them runs a salon and matatu business and they are said to be members of a gang that has been terrorizing residents, robbing them of their electronics, cash and other valuables.

Police say the gang has been linked to many incidents of stealing and burglary in the city.

Investigations show some of the stolen property is sold to unsuspecting buyers in the country and Tanzania.

Akinyi was last week charged with several counts of burglary alongside Tanzanians Shimton Ambasa Khan, Teresa Richard, and Rose Richard.