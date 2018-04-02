2 charged with striking female poll observer in Nyeri out on Sh20K bail

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Two assault case suspects who allegedly assaulted a female election observer during the Ruguru Ward by-election last week at Kiamariga Police Station were freed on a Sh20,000 cash bail each on Monday pending the hearing and determination of their case.

The two James Wanjohi and Jackson Ndegwa appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Florence Macharia where they were facing two counts of assaulting Martha Wanjiru Miano and conducting themselves abusively inside a police station.

The prosecution objected to their being granted bail arguing that the court should detain them instead.

The prosecution argued that setting them free may compromise the security of the complainant who the court was told has since relocated from her residence in Karatina to an undisclosed location due to security threats and intimidation on social media.

But the lawyer appearing for the accused, Wahome Gikonyo, objected this application making the observation that the complainant seemed not to have a problem showing herself in court and did not appear to be intimidated as she freely mingled with people both inside and outside the court.

The accused persons were previously granted Sh10,000 police bail, each.

Meanwhile, a second case where Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has been accused of uttering abusive and insulting words against Martha Miano with the intent to disturb the peace was withdrawn before the same court.

The charges were withdrawn after the investigating officer Chief Inspector Peter Obonyo applied for it to be withdrawn and be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further advice.

The assault case will be mentioned on May 7 and heard on July 16.