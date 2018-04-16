16-yr-old boy drowns in Nairobi River as rains continue to pound

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A 16 year old boy drowned in the Nairobi River following heavy rains that are being experienced in the city.

According to police, the body was discovered last evening in Kamkunji area behind the NACICO building after being swept to the banks.

Officers said they were called and informed of the incident long after it had happened.

This comes as police warn residents that most roads in the city are wet and they should drive carefully.

The city has been experiencing heavy rains in recent days and the situation is expected to continue in the coming weeks, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Most places have been flooded following the rains.