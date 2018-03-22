Woman who disappeared after murder conviction resurfaces

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 22 – A woman who mysteriously disappeared from a court in Kisumu after being convicted for murder presented herself before the same court on Thursday.

Martha Auma Nyagol had been found guilty of murdering her husband Jared Ochieng Otieno on the night of May 26-27 2014 by strangling him with a belt at Kanyakwar Village in Kisumu East District within Kisumu County.

After delivering his judgment on Wednesday, Justice David Majanja cancelled her bond and ordered that she be held in custody as she awaited her sentencing on April 11.

But the woman talked briefly with the prison warder who was in court after her sentence and walked away only for the judge who was handling her case to notice she was nowhere within the courtroom.

On Thursday, her advocate Steve Odumbe told the court that she was apologetic for what had transpired on Wednesday adding that her action was not intentional hence the reason she came back to court.

Odumbe said his client thought she was to come back on the sentencing date since she has always been out of bond.

She only realized what had happened when her lawyer called her asking why she left the court yet she ought not to have done so.

She was later locked up in awaiting judgment to be delivered next month.