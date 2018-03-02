Woman accused of stealing babies from KNH released on bail

Posted on by RACHEAL MBURU
Shares
Kerubo pleaded guilty before an advocate intervened and offered to represent her pro bono/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Ednah Kemunto on Friday denied stealing two children at KNH in September 2015 and February this year

Kemunto changed her plea following the advice of her lawyer John Mwangi who had asked to explain the consequences of owning up to the offense.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi freed her on a cash bail of Sh300,000 for each count.

Trial will commence on April 3 for two consecutive days

She is required to report to Muthaiga police station on a daily basis until March 6 for further investigations after a request to have her remanded for a further three days rejected by Andayi.

