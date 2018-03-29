What made headlines this past week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Miguna Miguna’s dramatic return to Kenya was the talk of the town this week, ending in his re-deportation.

Miguna was, for the second time, forcefully removed from the country on Wednesday after a failed attempt on Monday night.

Miguna is currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai and claims he’s under threat to board a plane for London from there.

He however claims what he would like to do, is return to Nairobi where he’s been restricted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for the last three days.

– Kihara appeal –

Staying with that story, newly appointed Attorney General Kihara Kariuki says his first order of business will be to appeal the conviction of the country’s security chiefs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Acting Director of Immigration Services Joseph Munywoki were convicted of contempt of court on Wednesday evening.

High Court Judge George Odunga further directed that they appear before him on Thursday morning at 10am for sentencing.

READ: Court to sentence Matiangi, top security chiefs for defiance

It is however unlikely that the Executive will comply with his orders having already contravened the court’s direction not to remove Miguna from its jurisdiction.

– Godec’s replacement –

US President Donald Trump has tapped Southern Illinois legislator Kyle McCarter to be the next Ambassador to Kenya.

On confirmation by the US Senate, McCarter will replace Robert Godec who has been the US Ambassador to Kenya for the last five years.

In the late 80s, McCarter worked with a missionary organisation that had an office in Kenya.

– Mozambique visit –

President Uhuru Kenyatta will spend the Easter weekend on a state visit to Mozambique.

The visit is focused around the blue economy as Kenya prepares to host an international conference on the same, later this year.