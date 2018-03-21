Wetangula’s allies say ODM a bully, selfish

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Discord in the National Super Alliance continues to intensify following the orchestrated ouster of Moses Wetangula as the Senate Minority Leader, with Ford Kenya lawmakers vowing to fight on.

Agitated by Tuesday’s action where Wetangula was replaced by Siaya Senator James Orengo, the lawmakers did not mince their words on the subject.

Speaking at Parliament buildings on Wednesday, West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka took issue with ODM’s blatant move to dethrone Wetangula accusing the Senators involved in the plot of being bullish and selfish.

“Ford Kenya condemns the unilateral decision by a section of ODM Senators to vote out Wetangula. The Senators engaged in an exercise which was against the spirit of NASA as a coalition,” said Mogaka.

With a possible fall out looming in the coalition, Mogaka was categorical that Ford Kenya may be forced to reconsider its partnership with ODM, adding that it was not going to business as usual following the uncharacteristic behaviour of ODM.

“As a party we will reconsider our union with ODM; the party had foreseen this and we can no longer wait to be treated with another shocker,” said Mogaka.

Mogaka however challenged ODM to leave the coalition in good faith instead of engaging in what he described as divisive party politics.

“If ODM is tired with the coalition it’s high time they walk out and leave other partners to continue with its mandate,” said Mogaka.

He further dismissed claims raised by the MPs that Wetangula was undermining their respective individual roles and contributions in the Senate.

“The issues raised by the Senators are baseless because Wetangula is a leader who listens to his people when approached. In fact, the reason why he was removed is because ODM has the numbers in the Senate,” said Mogaka.

Siaya Senator James Orengo who was endorsed by the 19 Senators mainly from ODM in a parliamentary group meeting Tuesday has since defended his new position while at the same time exuding confidence that NASA is still intact.

NASA is on Thursday set to hold a Parliamentary group meeting where the Wetangula issue is expected to dominate the agenda of the meeting.