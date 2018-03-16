Wetangula gets backing from Kalonzo and Mudavadi as Senate Minority Leader

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Embattled NASA principal Moses Wetangula has received the backing of his two fellow NASA co principals Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka as the substantive Senate Minority Leader.

In a statement the two principals said that their support for Moses Wetangula is unwavering.

“We have total confidence in Hon. Moses Wetangula as the official Leader of Minority in the Senate and our support for Hon. Wetangula in this regard is firm,” read part of the statement.

The trio had met on Friday at Karen Nairobi, in absence of Raila Odinga to discuss pertinent issues in the NASA coalition.

The two leaders support comes at a time the Bungoma Senator is facing threats from a section of ODM Senators who are seeking to have him replaced with James Orengo.

According to a letter presented to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka by Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni), the decision to oust Wetangula as Minority Leader was made by 16 ODM Senators meeting at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Lusaka however, said the appointment of Orengo could not take effect as it was not done by NASA as a coalition.

Lusaka said all the NASA affiliate parties did not participate in the meeting hence it was not properly done.

Weighing in on the subject, Wetangula said the resolution passed by the 16 lawmakers was as a result of conspiracies and mischief against him and added that he felt he had been betrayed.

The move comes days after Odinga agreed to a sort of truce with President Kenyatta in a process that did not involve his co-principals in the Opposition.

Members of Parliament allied to the Kalonzo’s Wiper, Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress and Wetangula’s Ford Kenya have however not taken quite to diplomatic a view of the exclusion and demanded inclusion or ODM’s exit from NASA; sparking internal wrangles now evidenced by ODM’s demand that Wetangula be replaced as Senate Minority leader.