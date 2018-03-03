Wetangula declares interest in contesting presidency come 2022

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – All four principals of the National Super Alliance now have their eyes on the presidency following Moses Wetangula’s declaration of interest in running for the presidency come 2022.

Wetangula however made clear that it doesn’t necessarily mean that the four principals will go their separate ways, explaining that they would, as they did in 2017 come to some sort of arrangement.

Kalonzo Musyoka has made no secret of his expectation that Raila Odinga will bow out of the presidential race and back him in the 2022 race.

Musalia Mudavadi, Odinga and Kalonzo were all endorsed by the respective parties they lead within the coalition, for the presidency.

After protracted negotiations however, they settled on Odinga as their presidential candidate in last year’s election.

And whatever deals they entered into, in the run up to that election, Wetangula sought to assure, would be made bare.

“NASA has made an agreement and we will make it public soon. And I can tell you for sure that I am on the ballot in 2022. I am asking my brothers Raila, Kalonzo, my brother Mudavadi to try this horse this time. This does not mean that I will not support someone else if they ask me to support them,” Wetangula said.

Coalition dynamics may further be unsettled should Odinga tap his Deputy Party Leader Ali Hassan Joho as successor.