Western leaders welcome Uhuru-Raila pact

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – A section of leaders drawn from Western region have welcomed the new found alliance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga and called upon their constituents to support it.

Led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the leaders lauded Kenyatta and Odinga for their move saying it was a well deserved step that would serve the country well.

“We support the cooperation between Kenyatta and Odinga. The cooperation will in no doubt change the political landscape in the country, it will bring the cooperation and peace we require for the country’s properity,” said Oparanya on Friday during a press briefing at a city hotel.

Oparanya called upon all the political leaders from the larger Western region to cooperate and support the two leaders saying the lugya community stood the benefit and also the nation at large.

“As leaders we will try to also approach and engage with other leaders and ask them to support the ongoing talks to bring unity in the country,” said Oparanya.

The ODM deputy party leader however was categorical and clarified that the alliance between Kenyatta and Odinga were not be confused to mean that ODM had formed a coalition with Jubilee.

National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali said the country needs reconciliation and unity especially after a heated long electioneering period and further challenged the leadership of other counties to support the alliance.

“Leaders should join hands and work together for the sake of the country. Development can only be achieved when leaders share the same thoughts and strive towards building the nation,” said Washiali.

Washiali further warned that leaders who will not support the new alliance between Kenyatta and Odinga risk being left out on the cold politically.

“It is high time leaders across the political divide accept the new political realignments forged by Kenyatta and Odinga, those opposed to the alliance should think twice,” he said.

Washiali who was responding to the recent change of political wave where a group of ODM senators resolved to strip Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula of his Minority Leadership position in the Senate said the same fate would befall those who are opposed to the alliance.

Following the historic handshake between Kenyatta and Odinga, both Jubilee and NASA leaders from different regions have welcomed the move saying it would serve the country well.