Western Kenya MPs mull single political party

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Legislators affiliated to the Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya have indicated they are ready to form a new party or join an existing one to ensure Western region unity.



This came barely a week after ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula formed a unity pact seen as a strategic move for 2022 politics, a decision viewed to have been reached after Wetangula was ousted as the Senate Minority Leader.

Tongeren MP Eseli Simiyu, who spoke on behalf of the legislators, condemned those against their unity and said the perception that Western communities cannot be united was a misguided notion.

“As representatives from the Western region we have resolved to work together and we are willing to join a single party which shall have a national outlook but one that enhances our unity. We are strongly behind our party leaders’ unity which you all saw on Sunday. We put on notice those who think we cannot be united because if you observed during the last election the region rallied in unison behind a single presidential candidate,” he said.

He further said that they were committed to remain united and invited colleagues in Parliament elected through other parties to join them as a way of ensuring the Western region’s development.

“We are not discriminating anybody, as we aware we have members from the region elected through the Orange Democratic Party who have expressed willingness to work for this course and we have welcomed them,” Eseli added.

Speaking during the presser Lugari MP Ayub Savula, condemned the treatment of Miguna Miguna and journalists on March 26 which ended with the controversial lawyer being held at the airport.

“We condemn the treatment of Miguna Miguna and the journalists at the JKIA and the abortive mission to deport him. Miguna is a Kenyan citizen by birth and registration. The government should respect the Judiciary because the decision made by Judiciary on the issue is important for the unity of the country,” he said.

The legislatures further reaffirmed Ford Kenya leader Wetangula’s position of lack of interest in his previous position in the Senate thereby saying the retreat planned on the issue did not affect their western unity objective.