Wanjigi arraignment in Nyeri on illegal weapons charge deferred to Monday

, NYERI, Kenya, Mar 1 – A Nyeri court has directed businessman Jimi Wanjigi to appear before it on Monday.

This is after his lawyer appeared in court to apply for a deferment to allow his client more time to familiarise himself with the charges captured in the charge sheet.

Wanjigi is facing 11 charges, among them, possession of illegal firearms.

Wanjigi was expected in court given the summons served on him on Wednesday but sent his lawyer instead to confirm the authenticity of the summons.

The lawyer, Kiogora Mugambi, told Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo that the summons that were served on his client had no official stamp or seal from the Nyeri Court.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, his lawyer said that they had been supplied with the charge sheet from the registry on the court’s instruction.

Earlier, Kenya Police were seen huddled outside the court for a briefing ahead of Wanjigi’s expected arraignment.

Wanjigi was served with the summons in a dramatic fashion on Wednesday when plain clothes police officers with guns slung over their shoulders stopped his car in traffic.

The charges are related to a raid carried out on his home in October last year; during which police claim a prohibited semi-automatic military assault rifle was recovered.