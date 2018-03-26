Voting draws to a close in Kitui West by-election

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Voting in the Kitui West by-election was progressing smoothly with less than an hour for polling stations closed.

Vote counting will take place at Matinyani Multipurpose Hall immediately the stations close.

The exercise kicked off on Monday morning with low voter turnout being registered.

Five candidates are battling for the seat which fell vacant following the demise of Francis Nyenze.

Nyenze’s widow, Edith Vethi Nyenze of the Wiper Party was among contestants who cast their ballots before 1pm.

However, her main competitor Mutiso Leli alleged a plot by the Wiper Party to rig him out.

Leli claimed that most of his agents had been denied access to polling stations.

Vethi however dismissed Leli’s complaints as fear of a losing candidate.