US Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Kenya for visit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Kenya as part of his Africa tour.

His plane touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 4.30pm, and was received by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec.

Tillerson was expected to address a press conference at the Villa Rosa Kempinski on Friday evening, mainly on issues around good governance, security and human rights.

Tillerson’s Africa visit includes Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

He is expected to have a series of high level meetings – with the highlight being talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta – ahead of his departure on Monday.