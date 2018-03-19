Uproar as 3 ferries withdrawn at Likoni for repairs

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 19 – Mombasa residents are up in arms over the inconvenience caused by the withdrawal of three ferries at the Likoni crossing.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Kenya Ferry Services Communications Officer Harun Mutiso says MV Jambo, Nyayo and Kwale have been withdrawn for repairs.

KFS is therefore relying on three other ferries to get thousands of commuters and motorists across the channel and this has led to a massive traffic jam and delays.

As a long-term solution to the perennial break-downs, the government has signed a public-partnership agreement for a cable car.