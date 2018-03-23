Union, TSC to meet Labour Ministry over teacher promotions

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Labour Ministry will on Friday meet with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) together with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over the dispute on the promotion of teachers with higher academic qualifications.

The meeting, which will be attended by KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion and the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia, will take place at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Building.

KNUT has been pushing for the promotion of teachers who have attained higher qualifications noting that since 2014, more than 30,000 teachers had not been promoted.

The implementation of the policy on delocalisation of teachers, which the union has expressed its reservations against will also form part of the discussions.

TSC stated it recognises higher qualifications and that it is implementing the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and has developed career progression guidelines, which recognise various qualifications depending on the particular positions.