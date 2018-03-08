Union adamant despite reinstatement of suspended staff at KNH

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU )says registrar doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital will not resume work despite lifting of the suspensions of their colleagues involved in the brain surgery mix-up.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the union’s Secretary General Ouma Oluga stated that the supervisors of the registrars are lecturers who are currently on strike and cannot guide their wards.

Oluga indicated that should they come to work, they will not be protected and emphasised the need for the government to address underlying issues at the institution before the resumption of any work.

“It is a good thing that they have lifted the suspensions. That is quite commendable but not enough. The government should address any other underlying matters so that we take care of these matters once and for all,” he said.

His sentiments came minutes after the revocation of the suspensions by the KNH Board of Directors.

It followed a meeting between the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) and the KNH Board that sought to provide a solution which will enable services to be restored at the referral hospital.

The Hospital’s Board of Directors Chairman Mark Bor described the move as a sign of good faith which showed their commitment to end the suffering of many patients and address doctors’ concerns.

The KMPD Board Chairman George Magoha said that it will now institute investigations into the incident within the next seven days.

The Health CS on the other has directed the KNH Board to deliver a preliminary report on the matter by Friday.

She directed that two reports from both boards should be delivered to her office.

The action comes a day after the hospital released the man who underwent the wrong surgery.