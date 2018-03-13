UN chief welcomes President Kenyatta, Raila pact and offers agency support

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The United Nations (UN) has welcomed the commitment of President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga to work together following their meeting last week on Friday.

In a statement from the Spokesperson’s office Secretary General Antinio Guterres stated that this will strengthen the unity of the country for all Kenyans.

The Secretary-General reiterated the United Nations support to “continue working with the Government and people of Kenya for efforts towards consolidating peace, stability and development in the country.”

His sentiments came even as the other three NASA Co-Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Muadvadi and Moses Wetangula are now calling for what they describe as all-inclusive and structured talks with President Kenyatta after the meeting with their leader.

They said they had been briefed by Odinga on the Friday talks, but they would be more comfortable if the talks are all inclusive.

Mudavadi, who read out a statement after the meeting held in Athi River, told reporters that they’ve asked for time to brief their constituent parties before issuing a comprensive statement.

Odinga, who was with them at the press conference, did not utter a word.