Uhuru-Raila truce good for the economy – Sossion

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Trade unions in the country on Monday termed the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga as a gift to labour relations in the country.

Trade Union Congress (Kenya Chapter) Secretary General Wilson Sossion said the labour movement has taken the position to support the truce.

“The Kenyan workforce after Uhuru and Raila signing a peace pact can now be assured that they can go about their activities/business without fear of job loss, salary cut, and stagnation of pay,” he said.

“The two leaders have handed a big win to the labour movement, and notably a promise of quality life for struggling poor households.”

Sossion who is also the National Chairman of the Kenya National Union of Teachers said Kenyans are guaranteed of fulfilment of social justice, economic growth, more investments, job creations and generally having an industrious workforce.

“The dalliance with His Excellency Raila Odinga will no doubt give Uhuru Kenyatta ample time to concentrate on initiating new development projects, and completing the ones in progress, besides fully addressing his blueprint to leave a good legacy when his final term ends,” the TUC-Kenya boss stated.

He urged the two leaders to work together to ensure that industrial disputes in the public services are effectively resolved.

TUC-Kenya cited the looming UASU/KUSU nationwide strike which they said need very urgent intervention to ensure teaching and learning, research and community outreach through universities resumes immediately.