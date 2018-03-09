Uhuru, Raila plan joint office to foster unity

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga will soon roll out a programme to work together to unite and develop Kenya.

Speaking after a meeting at Harambee House, the two leaders resolved the programme will be run by a retinue of advisors headed by Paul Mwangi and Martin Kimani.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and His Excellency Raila Odinga have agreed to roll out a programme that will implement their shared objectives. They have mandated both Ambassador Martin Kimani and Mr Paul Mwangi to oversee the establishment of this programme. An official launch shall be held soon,” read a joint statement signed by the two leaders.

During their meeting which lasted for over two hours, the two outlined ethnic competition, devolution, inclusivity, divisive elections, security and shared prosperity as among the key challenges that Kenyans need to overcome with corrective measures.

“H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. Raila Odinga are the two leaders who symbolise the many ways in which the country has gone full circle in its divisions. They were witness to the unity and hope that was followed by discord and division.”

“Intent on not witnessing the country suffer similar future cycles of the same tribulations it has since 1963, they are determined to offer the leadership that prevents future generations inheriting dangerous division and offers them a path to a bright future for all. Both H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. Raila Odinga have agreed to launch this initiative that aims to create a united nation for all Kenyans living today, and all future generations,”

Odinga who was accompanied to the meeting by Minority Whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohammed and his daughter Winnie Odinga, said they committed to working and looking into ways of solving the national discourse.

President Kenyatta said his foremost interest is to develop the country for all Kenyans and every effort is made to bridge the acrimony that characterises our political differences.