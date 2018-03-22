Uhuru directs Transport CS to work with Sonko to improve city drainage

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to work with the Nairobi County Government to improve the drainage in Nairobi city to curb flooding.

The President asked Cabinet Secretary James Macharia to work with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in expanding the capacity of the city’s drainage system.

“That is why I am ordering you, as my Cabinet Secretary, to work with Governor Sonko because I do not want to see people drowning in the city next year because of poor drainage,” President Kenyatta told CS Macharia.

“We promised, as Jubilee Administration, we will transform the lives of the people of Nairobi and Kenya as a whole. We must work to ensure that is achieved,” the President added.

President Kenyatta was speaking Thursday in Nairobi when he commissioned the first phase of the Ngong Road dual carriageway and launched the dualling of Ngong Road Phase II.

During the event, the Japanese Government through Ambassador Toshitsugu Uesawa, handed over to the Government of Kenya, construction equipment that will help in the rehabilitation of the second phase of the Ngong Road.

President Kenyatta emphasized the need for regular maintenance of roads to avoid spending more money on major repairs.

The President also directed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to expedite the implementation of the Rapid Bus Transport programme to ease the movement of Nairobi residents within the city and its suburbs.

“We are constructing roads not only for those who own cars but also for those who use public transport. Nairobi residents must be assured of a public transport system that is affordable, efficient and convenient,” President Kenyatta said.

Affirming his government’s commitment to infrastructure development as a key component of growth, President Kenyatta said the promised delivery of 10,000 kilometres of paved roads across the country is past the halfway mark.

“Now we are past the halfway mark in the construction of the 10,000 kilometres of paved roads we promised. We want to ensure that we finish constructing the remaining kilometres in the next four years,” President Kenyatta said.

The President also spoke against endless politicking, saying it was now time for work and serve Kenyans.

“Let us keep politics aside and concentrate on working to develop our country. The time will come again in 2022,” President Kenyatta said.

He emphasized the need for all Kenyans to join hands in achieving the Big Four agenda that include provision of universal healthcare, affordable housing, job creation through enhancing manufacturing, and food security and nutrition.

“We want every Kenyan to have access to affordable healthcare. We want to ensure that there is enough food so that people will be happy,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “We want every homestead to be connected to electricity regardless of whether it is a stone house or grass-thatched one so that Kenyan children will have can have an equal opportunity to study at night.”

President Kenyatta thanked the Government of Japan for its support to Kenya’s development in a wide range of areas.