Trump’s Secretary of State Tillerson expected in the country next week

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Kenya is among the countries that the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to visit next week on a trip to Africa.

A statement from the US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert explains that Tillerson will also travel to Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Nigeria in the eight day tour.

She said that the Secretary of state will meet with the leadership of each country as well as that of the African Union Commission based in Addis Ababa.

“In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to advance peace and security, promote good governance and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment,” she stated.

She explained that subjects of concern will include the need to partner together to counter terrorism and advance peace and security.