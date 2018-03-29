Trump taps former Missionary to Kenya as Godec’s replacement

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Illinois Senator Kyle McCarter as US ambassador to Kenya.

In a statement posted on the White House website, Trump enumerated McCarter’s experience having worked as a field auditor in Lebanon, Illinois and also having an office in Mukothima, Kenya.

“President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration…. Kyle McCarter of Illinois, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Kenya,” the statement indicated.

“McCarter, an Illinois manufacturer and politician, has been president and owner of Custom Product Innovations, Inc., since 1996, and of Custom Coating Innovations since 2009.”

If nominated, McCarter will replace Robert Godec who was nominated by former US President Barrack Obama on September 2012, to be U.S envoy to Kenya.

He has also been a State Senator in the Illinois General Assembly since 2009.