Tobiko orders KFS officers reshuffled, suspends farming in forests

Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Shares
In a statement, Tobiko said the officers should be replaced immediately and suitable teams assigned/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has ordered the immediate redeployment of all Kenya Forest Service officers at Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong forests due to massive destruction of forest resources.

In a statement, Tobiko said the officers should be replaced immediately and suitable teams assigned.

“Due to the massive destruction of forest resources and which has been widely reported in the media and highlighted in various social media platforms, I have today directed the Chairman, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Chief Conservator of Forests, to immediately replace all KFS officers currently deployed at the Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong forest stations, he said.

Related Content

Hunt on for man behind Friday killing of 4 APs, reservist in Mandera
Nyahururu residents feast on elephant meat
Mailu urges extra caution during rains as 92 cholera cases diagnosed

The CS has also directed the immediate suspension of the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Implementation Scheme within the same forest stations pending an independent status assessment.

The scheme which has for years been practiced in parts of the country brings farmers on board to cultivate land bordering forests while at the same time planting trees.

However environmentalists have noted that the farming strategy which was meant to increase food production was good but it was poorly implemented.

Further, KFS is directed to commence the necessary rehabilitation programmes including replanting of indigenous trees from Monday and ensuring total protection of the forest block.

Tobiko said his office has begun receiving daily progress reports on this exercise from Sunday.

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Nerve agent used in ex-spy attack found at UK pub, restaurant
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Egypt army says 16 jihadists killed in Sinai operation
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
IEBC rules out increasing constituencies in boundary review
Posted on by JEMIMAH MUENI
Wamalwa, Sakaja and Aladwa welcome Uhuru-Raila ceasefire
Posted on by JEMIMAH MUENI
Kisumu woman kills 3 of her co-wife’s children, commits suicide
Posted on by OJWANG JOE