Tobiko orders KFS officers reshuffled, suspends farming in forests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has ordered the immediate redeployment of all Kenya Forest Service officers at Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong forests due to massive destruction of forest resources.

In a statement, Tobiko said the officers should be replaced immediately and suitable teams assigned.

“Due to the massive destruction of forest resources and which has been widely reported in the media and highlighted in various social media platforms, I have today directed the Chairman, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Chief Conservator of Forests, to immediately replace all KFS officers currently deployed at the Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong forest stations, he said.

The CS has also directed the immediate suspension of the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Implementation Scheme within the same forest stations pending an independent status assessment.

The scheme which has for years been practiced in parts of the country brings farmers on board to cultivate land bordering forests while at the same time planting trees.

However environmentalists have noted that the farming strategy which was meant to increase food production was good but it was poorly implemented.

Further, KFS is directed to commence the necessary rehabilitation programmes including replanting of indigenous trees from Monday and ensuring total protection of the forest block.

Tobiko said his office has begun receiving daily progress reports on this exercise from Sunday.