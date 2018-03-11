Tobiko gazettes additional batch of water towers Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko is on Monday expected to announce the gazettement of the first batch of additional water towers in yet another move that is bound to show Kenya’s resolve to protect its forest cover.

A statement from the ministry states that this will be in addition to the current 18 gazetted water towers.

“After thorough consultations, the CS Keriako Tobiko through an unprecedented move has approved the process of urgently gazetting more water towers across the country to protect our natural capital. The list of first batch of additional water towers will be released tomorrow during this very important meeting,” read the media invite from the Kenya Water Towers Agency.

The announcement comes barely hours after the Cabinet Secretary ordered the immediate replacement of Kenya Forest Service officers in four forests as the government continued to crack the whip on illegal logging.

Tobiko directed the officers manning Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong Road Forest stations be replaced.

He also ordered the immediate suspension of the plantation establishment and livelihood implementation scheme within the four forests pending an independent audit.

This development comes as the taskforce on forest management has invited the public to submit their views by Thursday next week.

Members of the public have been urged to submit their memoranda and petitions on how the process of conserving the forests should be carried out

Speaking while unveiling the taskforce members, Deputy President William Ruto said the team has been mandated to determine the scale of illegal logging, destruction and encroachment of public and community forests is also expected to co-ordinate an inclusive stakeholder consultation process at all levels.