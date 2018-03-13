Where are the title deeds? KAA taken to task over audit queries

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Kenya Airports Authority management was at pains to explain why they cannot produce five title deeds for parcel of land related to audit queries flagged by the Auditor General during the financial year 2015/16.

The Authority’s Managing Director Jonny Anderson told the Parliamentary Public Investments Committee (PIC) chaired by Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) that the title deeds were under the custody of lawyers whose identities he failed to reveal, an admission that angered members.

“I do recognize that the Authority has historically been poor on the documentation part. The Authority is however taking the issue seriously and under this management we are keen on rectifying mistakes of past regimes,” said Anderson on Tuesday.

Nassir who kept on pressing for answers from Anderson could not understand why the title deeds were in the custody of lawyers.

“How is it possible that the whole management team cannot be able to account for the title deeds? It is unacceptable and as a Committee we will not be taken round in circles about this matter,” said Nassir.

The title deeds for airport lands that cannot be accounted for by KAA include Kisumu, Manda, Wilson, Eldoret and Ukunda.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said he was concerned that the Authority could be using the title deeds as collateral and demanded that the Authority produce the documents failure to which the Committee should take drastic action to ensure public land is protected.

“A thorough search of these properties should be done to ascertain the truth regarding this matter. The Authority needs to be in control and put their house in order,” said Wamalwa.