Tillerson leaves the country after 3-day visit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has left the country Monday after a three-day visit that included talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

The highlights of Tillerson’s visit in Kenya was the agreements to enhance regional security cooperation and support to AMISOM as well as the peace process in South Sudan formed part of their bilateral talks.

During the meeting, the two also agreed to establish compact bi-annual consultations that would review the state of the two countries’ relationship and support for Jubilee’s Big Four agenda.

Tillerson will end his visit in Nigeria after visiting Chad.

Tillerson has been in the country for the last three-days after jetting in on Friday.

During talks with President Kenyatta at State House on Friday, the envoy said the US is interested in widening its investment in Kenya as well as strengthening the bilateral and trade relations.