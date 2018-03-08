Suspension of KNH medics in surgery mix-up lifted

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has now revoked the suspension of the medics involved in the recent brain surgery mix up.

This followed a meeting between the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board and the KNH Board that sought to provide a solution which will enable services to be restored at the referral hospital.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the hospital’s Board of Directors Chairman Mark Bor described the move as a sign of good faith which showed their commitment to end the suffering of many patients and address doctors’ concerns.

“What we have done today is suspended those letters to give room for the board to take care of this matter as mandated by the law. The board is committed to ensuring that services are provided effectively within the hospital and we would appeal to the registrars to come back to work,” he stated.

“We value their work; we have patients in the hospital and we would want them to work with us. What we are saying basically is that work should resume with immediate effect.”

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) Chairman George Magoha says that it will now institute investigations into the incident within the next seven days.

“The constitution demands that you must be heard. I would want to plead to my colleagues and my students as a matter of fact to come back to work in good faith including the ones that have been suspended because after the inquiry, due process must be followed. We are not accusing anybody or exonerating anybody. We just want to go back to work,” he stated.

“I as George son of Magoha, I want to commit that I will work in the back room to ensure that any other thing like allowances and other grievances are addressed fully,” he said.

The Health CS on the other had directed the KNH Board to deliver a preliminary report on the matter by Friday.

“I wish to emphasize the need for all actors involved in this matter to move with speed to bring this matter to closure. We all agree that normalcy in the sector is critical. We all agree that Kenyans deserve access to medical care,” she stated.

She directed that two reports from both boards should be delivered to her office.

“Tomorrow, I expected a preliminary report from the board of the Kenyatta National Hospital following the directive issued last Friday at the institution. I also expected the second report of the findings by the Medical Practitioners Board seven days from today to allow them to go deep into the matter and within the law,” she stated.

The action comes a day after the hospital released the man who underwent the wrong surgery.

Also discharged is the patient who was supposed to undergo the surgery on the day the wrong patient was wheeled into theatre due what the hospital attributed to confusion in their name tags.

Samuel Kimani and John Nderitu were all discharged late Wednesday, with doctors declaring that they are all out of danger and can recuperate at their homes.